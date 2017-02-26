Stone Mountain church robbed for second consecutive weekend

Officers respond to a person shot call at a Brookhaven apartment complex early Monday morning.More >
Officials with the DeKalb Fire and Rescue said a BBQ grill is to blame for a fire that damaged a home in Decatur Saturday afternoon.More >
According to officials, crews responded to a tree call in the 2700 block of Bel Air Circle in Doraville.More >
Two victims were transported to the in critical condition following a double shooting at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.More >
The City of Dunwoody wants to help ease up congestion on Ashford-Dunwoody Road near Perimeter Mall. People living and working in the area face it daily.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
A man who shot an employee inside an Ingles location during a domestic dispute in Newton County Tuesday morning is in police custody.More >
A man told Atlanta police he was shot early on Memorial Day after getting off a MARTA train.More >
