Stone Mountain church robbed for second consecutive weekend

Police are trying to determine who is responsible for robbing a Stone Mountain church for the second consecutive weekend.

February 19, a sound operator with the Kingdom City Church told CBS46 that she found items missing when she arrived at the church with her husband. The thieves even stole a keyboard owned by Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jamie Grace. The thieves ended up making off with thousands of dollars in equipment.

In the latest incident, the church was ransacked and a front door frame was busted out. They even took a broken projector.

According to an official with the church, the facility has been targeted in the past. The official says the church has now been robbed four times and the idea of implementing security has been discussed.

Damage estimates from the latest incident were not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.