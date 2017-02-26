Missing Cobb County man found in Florida

An elderly Cobb County man reported missing on Saturday has been located safe.

Fred Blacksmith, 77, was last seen at the Publix location on Cedarcrest Grove in Acworth at around 1 p.m.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, Blacksmith was found in Jacksonville, Florida Sunday afternoon.

He is safe and will be reunited with family members.

