Missing Cobb County man found in Florida

Investigators in Smyrna and around metro Atlanta are trying to apprehend suspects in what they believe is a mail theft ring, targeting homes and banks around metro Atlanta. Four people have been arrested since November, while six more remain at large.More >
The body of an Acworth sailor killed following a motorcycle crash in Okinawa, Japan will be returned home on Tuesday.More >
Neighbors in a Cobb County community say a very unlucky lightning strike picked one house out of an entire block, sparking a fire.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
Several lanes on northbound I-75 were closed for several hours in Cobb County as crews cleared a fatal crash near Delk Road but the roadway has since reopened.More >
An 82-year-old man shot his 41-year-old daughter in Cobb County Sunday. Police say the man will not be charged.More >
A mother has been charged with felony murder in Bartow County after her 3-year-old child drowned on Memorial Day.More >
A man who shot an employee inside an Ingles location during a domestic dispute in Newton County Tuesday morning is in police custody.More >
A man told Atlanta police he was shot early on Memorial Day after getting off a MARTA train.More >
