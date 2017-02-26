Actor Bill Paxton dies at age 61

Actor Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 after passing away Sunday morning following complications from surgery.

Representatives of the family of Paxton released this statement regarding his passing:

"It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his Hollywood career working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill's passion for the art was felt by all who knew him and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father."

JUST IN: Actor Bill Paxton dead at 61, a representative for the family tells CBS News pic.twitter.com/4RaO6M3RfO — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2017

