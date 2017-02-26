Police searching for missing teen with bipolar disorder

Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a teenager diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

Sean Obibuike, 16, was last seen at a home on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

He is described as a black male, standing about 6'1" tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray sweater, dark-colored jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you're urged to contact Clayton County Police at 678-310-4781.

