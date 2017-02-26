Lowndes County deputy killed in fiery crash

Georgia State Patrol are investigating a fiery crash that involved a Lowndes County deputy, Saturday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Cat Creek Road and Norman Hall Road in Lowndes County.

Deputy Michael Butler, 39, was transported to SGMC for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

According to officials, the Butler was responding to a domestic call at the time of the incident.

The driver of the semi stopped at the stop sign, then began to turn right off of Norman Hall Road in an attempt to travel south on Cat Creek Road. As the driver of the semi was making a right turn, the front on the semi crossed the center line of Cat Creek Road into the path of the patrol car.

The patrol car struck the semi on the right front side with its front end. After impact with the semi, the patrol car caught fire. The driver of the semi exited his vehicle and pulled the deputy out of and away from the burning patrol car.

Charges are pending due to the outcome of the final report.

