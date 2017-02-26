Air show aims for March after hurricane dashed earlier plans

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - An air show along Georgia's coast that was canceled because of Hurricane Matthew is being rescheduled for March with an expanded, three-day lineup of events.

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2miLEdJ) that the inaugural Wings Over the Golden Isles Airshow at the Brunswick Golden Isles Airport is now planned for March 24-26. The event was originally planned for last October, but called off due to the storm.

The Navy Blue Angels will perform their high-powered aerial demonstrations in March instead of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds demonstration team, which had a few planes already on the ground in Brunswick before the October show was canceled.

The newspaper reports that the air show will also include a concert by .38 Special, and a salute to first responders.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.