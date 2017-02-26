Georgia craft brewers ready to leave prohibition laws behind

By EZRA KAPLAN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Brewery Bill is chugging along through the state Legislature.

Lawmakers are working to do away with prohibition-era regulations that prohibit breweries to sell beer directly to consumers.

Under current law, visitors to a craft brewery have to first take a tour before being allowed to imbibe a set number of tastes.

Georgian breweries are hopeful for the change, as it will open up a new revenue stream for their small businesses.

If the bill becomes law, craft beer lovers will be able to quaff a few ales during their brewery visits and take up to a case of beer home with them.

Craft distilleries will also be able to serve liquor and allow visitors to purchase up to three bottles of liquor.

