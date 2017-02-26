Rain arrives Monday

After a sunny weekend, we are in for a wet start to the week.



Clouds increase Monday around sunrise, and a line of rain moves through between 1 p.m and 8 p.m.

No storms are expected, just good old fashioned rain. The rain will keep temperatures in north Georgia near 60 degrees while temperatures to the south of Atlanta may reach 70.



The showers subside tomorrow evening.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.