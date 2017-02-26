GBI investigates APD officer involved shooting

A night of fun turns to chaos after an off duty Atlanta police officer directing traffic, fired his gun at a vehicle with six people inside, shooting the driver.

"We know that the officer was in the intersection, the vehicle proceeded in that direction and for whatever reason the officer pulled his weapon and fired a shot. That's the part that's going to be investigated," Sgt. Warren Pickard, Public Information Officer for the Atlanta Police Department said.

The GBI says the vehicle was driving towards the officer on Northside Drive then made a left on Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. It's working to find out if the officer fired the shot when the vehicle was headed towards him or away from him.

Kayla Sandifer and her friend were sitting in that traffic. They say it was hard to see the officers directing it.

"They were standing there but it's not like they were wearing a vest or anything like that. They were just kind of directing," she said.

The GBI is also investigating whether or not the officer was wearing the required reflective safety vest. However, the Atlanta Police Department says they're certain he was.

"This particular officer is a supervisor so he would've been in charge to make sure everyone is wearing a safety vest," Sgt. Pickard said.

The officer is a field operation supervisor and an 11 year veteran of the force. He's been placed on a paid three day leave and will return to work on a non enforcement status until the investigation is complete.

The man driving the vehicle is a 46 year old from North Carolina. He was in town for a motor cross event at the Georgia Dome. He was taking to Grady Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

