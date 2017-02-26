Colson leads No. 21 Notre Dame past Georgia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Bonzie Colson had 20 points and 11 rebounds and No. 21 Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 64-60 on Sunday night for its fifth straight victory.

Matt Farrell added 17 points for the Irish (22-7, 11-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Tadric Jackson led Georgia Tech (16-13, 7-9) with 20 points, and Josh Okogie had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Yellow Jackets have lost three of four.

