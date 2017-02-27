1 dead following fatal crash in Stone Mountain

One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in DeKalb County late Sunday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on South Hairston Road near the intersection with Mainstreet Park Drive in Stone Mountain.

Not many details are known about what led up to the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

