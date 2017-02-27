Two critically injured in fiery Fulton County crash

Two people are hospitalized in critical condition following a crash in Fulton County late Sunday night.

The accident happened around 10 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-20 near Fulton Industrial Boulevard.

Police say a tractor-trailer and Chrysler 300 collided causing both vehicle to catch fire. Officers had to rescue two people from the crash and both were taken to Grady Hospital where they were last listed in critical condition.

It is unclear who was at fault.

