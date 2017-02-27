Mayor, city council to be elected in newest Fulton County city

Voters will begin casting ballots Monday for the people who will lead the soon-to-be incorporated city of South Fulton.

Early voting for the March 21 Special Election runs through March 17.

South Fulton becomes the last city to be chartered in Fulton County, encompassing all of its remaining unincorporated land. Voters will choose a mayor and seven city council members. It officially becomes a city on May 1.

There's still plenty of preparation to do for the new city. According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the city must take over all of the responsibilities from Fulton County, like police and fire code enforcement to parks and recreation by November 30, 2018.

Other municipalities hosting special elections include Roswell, where voters will fill an empty city council seat; Marietta, where voters will fill an empty school board seat; and Cobb County, where voters will decide whether to extend a special sales tax for education.

In Cobb County, the main elections office at 736 Whitlock Ave. in Marietta will be open for voting 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through March 17.

Additional Cobb County locations will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13-17:

East Cobb Government Service Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.

South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive, Mableton.

Boots Ward Recreation Center (Lost Mountain Park), 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs.

NorthStar Church, 3413 Blue Springs Road NW, Kennesaw.

In Fulton County, voters can cast early votes weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Rd., College Park

Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Rd., Atlanta

East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Roswell

Roswell Branch Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell

Saturday voting will be available on March 11 at the South Fulton Service Center only. There will be no Saturday or Sunday voting for East Roswell, Roswell or Wolf Creek libraries.

