Bill allows confidential name changes for abuse victims

The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >