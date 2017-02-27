Crash stalls traffic on I-20 in Fulton County - CBS46 News

Crash stalls traffic on I-20 in Fulton County

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: GDOT Source: GDOT
Source: GDOT Source: GDOT
FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

An accident on the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the I-285 interchange had traffic backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the mess.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. 

Not many details are known about the crash but traffic was backed up west of Riverside Parkway.

The exit ramp from EB I-20 into NB I-285 was also blocked.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46