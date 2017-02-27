Crash stalls traffic on I-20 in Fulton County

An accident on the eastbound lanes of I-20 at the I-285 interchange had traffic backed up for miles as crews worked to clear the mess.

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

Not many details are known about the crash but traffic was backed up west of Riverside Parkway.

The exit ramp from EB I-20 into NB I-285 was also blocked.

It is unclear if any injuries have been sustained.

