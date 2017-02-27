Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide

Rallies are planned across the United States in support of President Donald Trump on Monday and one will take place right here in Atlanta.

The "Spirit of America" rally will be held in several cities across the U.S. with the Atlanta event being held at the Liberty Plaza at the Georgia Capitol on Capitol Avenue.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The rallies are meant to show support for the new president, who has seen plenty of controversy in his first months in office.

According to the Facebook post publicizing the event, the rallies will be peaceful, positive, patriotic and uplifting. They are open to anyone that supports an "America First" agenda and no negative signs are permitted.

Georgia Tea Party member Debbie Dooley has organized the event in Atlanta. A similar rally was held in Southern Georgia on Saturday in Waycross.

