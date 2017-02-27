Woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Ulta location

Police in Gainesville are searching for a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Hall County cosmetics and fragrance store.

The theft allegedly occurred at the Ulta location inside the McEvers Corners Shopping Center on Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera.

The woman was last seen leaving in an aqua blue SUV. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown.

If you have any information on this case, you're urged to contact Gainesville Police at 770-535-3786.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.