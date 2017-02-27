Two teens missing from group home, Mattie's Call issued

Two 17 year-old girls have been reported missing from a group home and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.

The Mattie's Call was issued for Rebecca Morgan, who suffers from a bi-polar disorder and is believed to be without her medication. Also missing is 17 year-old Jasmine Shaw.

The girls were last seen leaving their group home on the 4400 block of Northwind Drive in Ellenwood.

Morgan is described as a white female, standing around 5'5" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black sweatpants.

Shaw is described as a black female, standing around 5'8" tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green tank top and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you're urged to contact Clayton County Police at 770-477-3659.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.