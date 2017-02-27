Suspect in multiple carjackings in custody

A man wanted in connection with at least two metro Atlanta carjackings is now in custody.

Sandy Springs Police are charging Frederick Louis Spears, 21, with hijacking a motor vehicle, carjacking, kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault. The charges stem from an incident February 5.

Spears was arrested in Clarkson last week on unrelated charges including aggravated battery and robbery. Police discovered he was wanted in Sandy Springs and Duluth.

"It’s a good day. We're happy that we’ve been able to identify him as a suspect and that he is in custody," said Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Sam Worsham.

Spears is accused of approaching the victim in his driveway on Spalding Creek Court and demanding cash. Police said the suspect then forced the victim into the passenger seat of his own car and drove him to a nearby ATM where he withdrew cash with the victim's card. The suspect then told the victim to get out of the car and fled the scene in the victim's car. The victim was not injured and his vehicle was later recovered in Lithonia where a female passenger was detained for questioning.

The victim's neighbors are relieved there's been an arrest.

"It’s just wonderful because I know for my friend and neighbor that experienced this, I wanted him to have closure and I’m so happy that the person finally has been caught," said Tracey Baylin.

She said the neighborhood has been on edge since the crime in broad daylight.

"Routine's a little different, being a little bit more cautious, paying more attention to who’s in the neighborhood, do they belong, does it make sense that their vehicle is here, that type of thing," she said.

Spears is also wanted in Duluth for an armed carjacking in January that involved a woman held at gunpoint in her garage.

In that case, Duluth Police said there were two other suspects -- Andre Allen and Ariauna Outley.

CBS46 learned Allen was arrested in Iowa this past weekend, allegedly caught using stolen credit cards. Outley is still on the run.

Sandy Springs Police are looking into whether the other two suspects could have been involved in their case.

Brookhaven Police are investigating a carjacking in their city and looking into whether Spears could be connected.

Spears is currently in custody in the DeKalb County Jail awaiting transfer to Fulton County.

