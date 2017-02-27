Atlanta Dream sign Rachel Jarry

The Atlanta Dream have signed Australian National Team guard/forward Rachel Jarry to a training camp contract.



Jarry, originally drafted by the Dream in the second round of the 2011 WNBA Draft, was traded to the Minnesota Lynx in a Draft Day deal. She played one season for the Lynx, averaging 1.7 points in 6.8 minutes of play in 2013.



The two-time Olympian represented Team Australia in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games.



The Atlanta Dream, who is celebrating its 10th season in the WNBA in 2017, will play its home games in McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Tech campus.

