Sen. Donzella James Named Legislator of the Year by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Senator Donzella James, Chairman of the Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee, has been named Legislator of the Year by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

“I am so honored to be named Legislator of the Year by an organization whose work and efforts have gone above and beyond for communities everywhere” said Sen. James. “As an AKA supporter it warms my heart to see how powerful an impact AKA has had on college campuses and communities throughout the state. I am appreciative of all the hard work AKA does and am honored to be recognized as their Legislator of the Year.”

James represents the 35th Senate District which includes portions of Douglas and Fulton counties.

