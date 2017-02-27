Why all eyes are on Georgia businesses

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is looking to Georgia for inspiration on how political and business leaders can work together to create thriving communities.

Georgia is one of only four states the national organization chose as stops in its #LetsGrow Tour. The event was held Monday at the Delta Flight Museum near College Park.

“We are a global state with a global economy,” said Chris Clark, president of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. “They (members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce) are also going to hear suggestions on what Washington could do to replicate some of our success here in Georgia.”

Laura Lane is the head of global public affairs for Atlanta-based UPS. She’s excited about new opportunities under the Trump Administration that she believes will help the company continue to grow.

“A lot of the focus (of the Trump Administration) is about removing some of the impediments to business, lowering the tax code, eliminating burdensome regulations or redundant regulations, and looking at opportunities to let American companies export more,” Lane told CBS46 News.

Lane added that Trump’s new multilateral trade agreement, which she said changes the U.S. Customs landscape, is another helpful move, as she sees it.

She also credited much of UPS’s success to a strong working relationship between the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia, which encourages public-private partnerships.

“From our perspective, we’ve had great political partnerships here in the state of Georgia. You couldn’t ask for a better governor in Gov. Deal or a better mayor in Mayor Kasim Reed,” Lane said.

Clark, the head of the Georgia Chamber, said Georgia businesses also thrive because of its large talent pool, provided by colleges and universities such as Georgia Tech.

Georgia’s booming movie industry is one an example of how governments can use incentives to attract new industries.

The state advertises that qualifying productions receive a 20% tax credit, plus an additional 10% credit for embedding a Georgia promotional logo in their film titles or credits.

“We’ve invested over $120 million in private capital into our facility,” said Brian Cooper, vice president of operations for Pinewood Studios.

Cooper said having the world’s busiest airport in Atlanta makes it easy for movie executives and talent to get to any place in the world.

“There’s a diverse aspect of shooting locations, a metropolitan city,” said Cooper, “and the people are just very welcoming.”

