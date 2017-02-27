Why all eyes are on Georgia businesses

Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a sight to see. People living around it knows that will bring in a lot more people to their area.More >
The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a sight to see. People living around it knows that will bring in a lot more people to their area.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will alternately close turn lanes on Abernathy Road for subsurface utility investigations.More >
Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will alternately close turn lanes on Abernathy Road for subsurface utility investigations.More >
Summer break is finally here but many of us may not be able to afford to go on an exotic vacation due to money or limited vacation days.More >
Summer break is finally here but many of us may not be able to afford to go on an exotic vacation due to money or limited vacation days.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >