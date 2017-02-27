Atlanta Spirit of America rally brings together Trump supporters

Demonstrators joined together in more than 60 cities across the nation, including Atlanta, for the Spirit of America rallies Monday.

According to the Atlanta Spirit of America Facebook page, the rallies are to show "our support for our country and President Trump."

Debra Dooley, the Chairman of the Atlanta Tea Party Patriots, organized the event in Atlanta. Several demonstrators came out to the Georgia Capital Liberty Plaza for the noon event and shared with Dooley why they support President Trump.

This rally comes weeks after other demonstrators took to the streets in downtown Atlanta to protest several policies,including immigration, of President Trump.

