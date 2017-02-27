Former math teacher arrested for sexual assault against student

A former math teacher was arrested for an alleged relationship he had with a 17-year-old student.

John David Ubriaco, 33, was teacher at Lambert High School until he resigned Tuesday, February 21.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Unit and Major Crimes Unit conducted the investigation.

Ubriaco was charged with two counts of felony sexual assault and is currently in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

We are still uncovering details in this case. Stay tuned to CBS46 and CBS46.com for the latest details.

