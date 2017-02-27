3 CAU students named University Innovation Fellows at Stanford University

Three students from Clark Atlanta University have completed the necessary training to become participants in the University Innovation Fellows program.

Char'nae Davis, Madisyn Dudley, and Allen Lee are among 224 students from 58 institutions of higher education around the world named University Innovation Fellows.

"During their training, Fellows learn how to analyze their campus innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems and understand the needs of stakeholders with the goal of uncovering opportunities to enrich the educational opportunities for their peers," said Leticia Britos Cavagnaroo, co-director of the University Innovation Fellows program.

UIF is a global program at Stanford University which empowers student leaders to increase campus engagement through innovation, entrepreneurship and design thinking.

Fellows will work to ensure their peers gain the knowledge, skills and attitudes required to compete in the economy of the future and make a positive impact on the world of Stanford.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved