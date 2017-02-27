Crews respond to fire at Atlanta home

Crews responded to what they believe was an electrical fire at an Atlanta home early Monday.

The fire occurred around 11 a.m. at a home on Ormond Street SE.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department says the homeowner was outside the home when they arrived and wasn't injured.

While the fire is believed to be electrical in nature, the spokesperson added that the official cause remains under investigation.

