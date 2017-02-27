Cracker Barrel to open in Snellville, provide 200 new jobs

Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Two men have died from overdoses within 0.3 miles from one another in a neighborhood in Gwinnett County.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
Rickey Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of Lynette Karim.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The fires were reported Tuesday at the Brentwood Down Apartments on Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Lilburn.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >