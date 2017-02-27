Cracker Barrel to open in Snellville, provide 200 new jobs

Are you a fan of Cracker Barrel?

If so, you're in luck as metro Atlanta is getting an additional restaurant.

The new store is scheduled to open on Mar. 13 in Snellville at 1740 Scenic Highway.

The new restaurant will provide about 200 new jobs to the Snellville area, according to a spokesperson with the restaurant.

This will be the 46th Cracker Barrel restaurant in Georgia.

The restaurant serves about 1,000 guests a day in each of its 641 stores in 43 states, according to the spokesperson.

