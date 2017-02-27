Changes to immigrant driver's licenses approved - CBS46 News

Changes to immigrant driver's licenses approved

ATLANTA (AP) -

Two bills that would change the appearance of driver's licenses issued to immigrants with permission to be in the U.S. are moving through the Georgia legislature.

The House Public Safety Committee on Monday approved a bill that would label licenses "ineligible voter." Rep Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, originally proposed a "noncitizen" label.

Voting rights advocates objected to the change during Monday's meeting, but it passed the committee over Democrats' objections.

The Senate Public Safety Committee separately approved a bill requiring licenses issued to people without U.S. citizenship be printed vertically rather than horizontally.

People without permission to be in the country aren't eligible to receive driver's licenses in Georgia but the state does issue licenses to people with legal permission to be in the country.

