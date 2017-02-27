Bill allowing concealed guns on campus moves on

Licensed gun owners could carry concealed handguns on public college campuses under legislation approved by a Georgia House committee.

Members approved the bill on Monday despite opposition from the University System of Georgia and Gov. Nathan Deal's veto of a similar bill last year.

The measure would allow anyone age 21 and up to carry a concealed handgun on campus with a state-issued permit.

The bill sponsor, Republican Rep. Mandi Ballinger of Canton, added an exemption for on-campus preschool to this year's bill, hoping to win Deal's support. The bill also exempts dorms and athletic venues.

Georgia is among 17 states banning concealed weapons on campus.

