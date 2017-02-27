Water leak triggers massive pothole in Atlanta

The Better Business Bureau reports a recent increase in job-related scams. One example is the work-from-home scam, where crooks get victims to do their dirty work. Better Call Harry profiles one woman who thought she was taking a legitimate reshipping job, but was actually assigned to move fraudulently purchased goods. The BBB has questions you should ask before taking a job: https://www.bbb.org/atlanta/news-events/news-releases/2017/05/bbbs-scam-tracker-sees-increase-in-employm...More >
A Dacula family's home is filled with windows. More than 50, in fact. But the family is not getting the view it paid for. Most of the windows are defective, obscuring what's outside.More >
You've probably Googled a date to find out more about him or her. But while you may have discovered some personal history, you likely did not learn how that person handles finances.More >
A military family decided they'd Better Call Harry after their insurance claim was denied on a canceled trip.More >
Popular online sites such as eBay or Craigslist have become global marketplaces. But you need to follow certain rules when purchasing on them or you could get scammed. Better Call Harry reports on a $2200 lesson one man learned.More >
The same month they would have celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary, Vili Fualaau -- one-half of the couple whose love story captivated national audiences -- filed for legal separation from his wife and former 6th-grade teacher, according to court paperwork obtained by CNN.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.More >
Kathy Griffin says she went way too far when she appeared in a brief video Tuesday holding what looked like President Donald Trump's bloody, severed head.More >
