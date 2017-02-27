Water leak triggers massive pothole in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Water leak triggers massive pothole in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A water leak at a faulty meter on the west side of Atlanta has caused a pothole so big, it is showing up on the Waze navigation app.

Better Call Harry followed a tip about the pothole to Atlanta Watershed Management and got some quick results.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

    •   