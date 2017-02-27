Alpharetta to get its own 'beltline,' construction underway

The city of Alpharetta is getting its very own version of the beltline. It's been dubbed the Alpha Loop and it will connect some of the city’s most popular areas, allowing for more walkability.
Right now more than sixty thousand people call Alpharetta home. The population is only expected to increase, which is why some city officials believe more pedestrian-friendly areas are necessary.
Kirsten Sterns runs with her two boys around Alpharetta five-to-seven times a week.
"We lived in New York City for the first seven years of our marriage and we liked the walkability there so moving here, we missed that a little bit."
In the near future, Sterns will have eight more miles worth of trail to run on. Alpharetta officials have announced plans to create a recreational trail that will connect downtown Alpharetta to the Avalon shopping center and Big Creek Greenway. The inner loop will span three miles and the outer loop will be five miles long. The project will be completed in phases. The first phase would be to build the trail. Construction on the inner loop has already begun on Thompson Street.
"That inner loop is going to connect from city center to Avalon, down to Haynes Bridge, down 400 and back up to city center," said Alpharetta Mayor Pro Tem Chris Owens.
The inner loop is on track to cost between eight and ten million dollars. Owens said money will come from a combination of places.
"As private investment comes, we expect some of that to come through partnership," he said. "The city can also leverage impact fees as well as city capital dollars."
Just how much funding will come from public dollars is still up for discussion. As of now, there is no set time frame for the project.
The second phase of the project would include putting up public art and lighting along the trail, while the third phase is to build the outer loop, which will run from Academy Street eastound to GA 400, down GA 400 and around to Haynes Bridge Road.
Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved
