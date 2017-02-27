80 warnings issued after 'no left turn' signs posted on road in Brookhaven

Brookhaven police say they issued 80 warnings in two days in an attempt to get drivers not to turn left at specific intersections on North Druid Hills Road.

"No left turn" signs have been posted at the following intersections with North Druid Hills Road:

Oglethorpe Avenue

Thornwell Drive

Standard Drive

They will be enforced every day from 6-9 a.m., according to the department.

Police say the warnings will eventually turn into citations after they feel they've given you enough time to adjust to the new traffic control measures.

