Georgia Senate bill could expand MARTA in DeKalb County

When it comes to MARTA people have their suggestions on what would make it better.

"I know it's a lot more to build more routes but if they would at least put more trains on, it would get people to thinking about taking transit more," rider Nia Schooler said.

Georgia Senator Gloria Butler and five others have an idea too.

They want to expand and enhance MARTA in DeKalb County and have introduced a bill to do that with half-cent sales tax.

"We don't just need enough to get by, we need more to move the people the way they need to be moved," Butler said.

Some people in Decatur say they are fine with the tax if it expands MARTA.

"If that's what we need to do to make it comfortable, make it economical for everybody, hey let's do it," rider Al Ferguson said.

Butler revealed to CBS46 one major project she'd like to see the MARTA expansion include.

"We could do a light rail down I-20," Butler said. "We've been needing and wanting a rail to go down I-20 for years and this would give us an opportunity to do that."

That would be a major project. Butler could not say how much money a half-cent sales tax would actually raise, and MARTA did not say if that would be a project they would even consider.

But people in DeKalb County would like to see some kind of improvement and hopes voters won't shut it down.

"All transportation is great," Ferguson said. "I know a lot of people don't like for you to come in their neighborhood, but hey, everything is changing."

MARTA did not respond to requests for a comment on the proposed bill.

