Sponsor of Georgia casino bill says he'll try again in 2018

ATLANTA (AP) -

The sponsor of legislation to allow casino gambling in Georgia says the effort is dead for the year.

State Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, said Monday that he doesn't have enough votes to get the bill out of the Senate Regulated Industries Committee. Beach says he will travel around Georgia before the next legislative session to promote the idea.

Friday marks a key deadline for lawmakers. Bills must pass at least one chamber to remain alive for the year.

Beach's proposal would have allowed two resorts to offer gambling.

The first required a $2 billion investment in the counties surrounding Atlanta and the second required a $450 million investment in another area. Taxes on gambling would support college scholarships along with rural hospital grants.

But religious organizations opposed any gambling expansion.

