New development has West Cobb County residents fearing insufferable traffic

A new residential development near the intersection of Barrett Parkway and Dallas Highway in west Cobb County has residents concerned there is no turning back from a growing traffic nightmare.

The development will deliver roughly 200 homes to the area, already considered by Cobb County transportation officials to be one of the most congested surface street intersections in the county.

"The implications I think we're going to be addressing shortly are, there's too many cars in too short of a space," said resident Eric Rohrer. "Several hundred cars without a stoplight is going to be chaotic."

A county official said there are plans to improve the intersection of Mars Hill Road and Dallas Highway sometime in coming years, however there are no other projects budgeted within the current tax spending plan through 2022.

The county plans its growth based on a 2040 master plan, taking into account anticipated development and traffic patterns.

