Lawmaker wants to mandate recess in Georgia schools

Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.
The identity of a man killed in a Memorial Day crash on I-75 has been released.
Investigators in Smyrna and around metro Atlanta are trying to apprehend suspects in what they believe is a mail theft ring, targeting homes and banks around metro Atlanta. Four people have been arrested since November, while six more remain at large.
Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.
