Businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
A judge has ruled to continue the investigation of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident at Piedmont Park in early May.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of an inmate in their custody.More >
A police officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle in DeKalb County Tuesday.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.More >
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Even if you had been allowed to kick the tires as the world's largest airplane was rolled out for the first time Wednesday, it might have taken you a while. Stratolaunch -- which is designed to release rockets that will carry satellites into space -- has a 385-foot wingspan, features six engines used by the Boeing 747, stands 50 feet tall and can carry more than 500,000 pounds of payload. And it has those 28 wheels.More >
