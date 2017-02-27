Businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors

At the Shell on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, checking ID’s for cigarettes and beer is paramount.

“No we don’t take any chances. As my boss said, no matter what,” Shell Manager Mintu Islam said.

But the BP next door at 4485 Chamblee Dunwoody Road can’t quite say the same.

Dunwoody police busted an employee for selling alcohol to a minor here in February.

“When they fail, we do cite them and we educate them and we reinforce to them that they need to be checking ID’s on everybody, every single time,” Dunwoody Police Sgt. Aaron Belt said.

Police also cited the BP at 4368 North Peachtree Road.

And near Perimeter Mall underage alcohol sales occurred at Eclipse di Luna, Outback Steakhouse, Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant and the Total Wine store at 124 Perimeter Center West.

“I’m familiar with the situation, yes sir. I’m going to have to direct you to our corporate office and they will be able to talk to you about that,” a manager at Total Wine said.

Police said about one-third of the businesses they went to sold alcohol to a minor.

“Hopefully we can decrease the frequency with teens and anybody under the age of 21 who is able to get their hands on alcohol illegally,” Belt said.

And back at the Shell, police gave management a congratulatory letter for doing the right thing.

A statement was sent by Eclipse di Luna, which is provided below:

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is always our first priority. We do not condone underage drinking and require all of our employees to undergo annual certification with the Training Institute for Responsible Vendors, Inc. to ensure compliance with Georgia’s alcohol laws. We have taken the necessary disciplinary measures to address the incident that occurred over the weekend to guarantee that this issue will not arise again moving forward and to ensure the continued safety of our guests.”

