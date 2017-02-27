Kennesaw mom arrested, accused of leaving 2-year-old home alone

A mother in Kennesaw was arrested after being accused of leaving her 2-year-old child home alone while taking her 4-year-old child to daycare allegedly under the influence.

According to a report from the Kennesaw Police Department, Latanya Downer "appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance" when she dropped her 4-year-old daughter off at a daycare on Feb. 17.

She was described as "nodding out to the point where she was almost striking her head on the counter of the front desk," according to the report.

After being taken home by someone at the daycare, Downer was asked about her 2-year-old child when she allegedly said the child was at home with a babysitter.

After witnesses arrived at Downer's home, they say the 2-year-old child was home alone, according to the report.

The 2-year-old child was taken to the daycare and the Department of Family and Children Services were called, according to the report.

Police say ultimately three children were taken into state custody and she was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. While witnesses describe Downer as being under the influence in the police report, she was not charged with DUI.

