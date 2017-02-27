New York college hockey player charged after attacking ref - CBS46 News

New York college hockey player charged after attacking ref

Posted: Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -

 A 19-year-old hockey player from Erie Community College has been charged after attacking a referee during the final seconds of the junior college national championship game.

According to the Broome County Sheriff's office, Brandon Day was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment.

Day was serving a penalty Sunday night when he bolted onto the ice before his penalty was over during the game between Erie and Dakota College of Bottineau at Broome Community College.

Video  shows Day skating toward the official and knocking him backward. The other two officials quickly intervened with several players and subdued Day.

Day is from Cheektowaga, New York, and is due back in court in March.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 
 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bounty hunters and fugitive shoot each other dead in Texas

    Bounty hunters and fugitive shoot each other dead in Texas

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

    More >

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

    More >

  • 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

    2 shot in southwest Atlanta

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:54:26 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

    More >

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
    •   