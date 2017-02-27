Dozens of cats, dogs up for adoption for free

Dozens of dogs and cats are up for adoption for free thanks to the Georgia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The organization says pet lovers sponsored the adoption fees so the animals could get into new homes quickly!

Additionally, the pets have already been sprayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Click here for more information on how to adopt!

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.