PNC Bank robbed in Cobb County

Police say a PNC Bank was robbed in Cobb County on Monday.

The robbery occurred just before 10 a.m. at the branch in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway South.

A spokesperson with Cobb County police said the bank robber ran toward the construction area on Cobb Parkway after the robbery.

