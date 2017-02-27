PNC Bank robbed in Cobb County - CBS46 News

PNC Bank robbed in Cobb County

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say a PNC Bank was robbed in Cobb County on Monday.

The robbery occurred just before 10 a.m. at the branch in the 3100 block of Cobb Parkway South.

A spokesperson with Cobb County police said the bank robber ran toward the construction area on Cobb Parkway after the robbery. 

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

