Senate confirms billionaire investor as commerce secretary

Senate confirms billionaire investor as commerce secretary

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL)
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Senate has confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary as President Donald Trump adds to his economic team.

Breaking with Republican orthodoxy, Ross said the Trump administration will work quickly to re-do the North American Free Trade Agreement. That's the massive trade pact with Canada and Mexico that has boosted trade but still stings laid-off workers across the Midwest.

Senators from both political parties were deferential to Ross at his nearly four-hour confirmation hearing, which was much more subdued than the confirmation hearings of other Trump nominees.

Worth an estimated $2.9 billion, Ross has extensive business ties around the globe. In 2000, he founded WL Ross & Co., a private equity firm. As part of his ethics agreement, Ross will divest from the firm.

  • Bounty hunters and fugitive shoot each other dead in Texas

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

  • 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

