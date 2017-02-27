Woman pays for lieutenant's breakfast in Starbucks drive-thru - CBS46 News

Woman pays for lieutenant's breakfast in Starbucks drive-thru

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
WALTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A Georgia lieutenant had a nice start to the week after a stranger picked up the tab in a Starbucks drive-thru.

The lieutenant with the Walton County Sheriff's Office says the nice lady bought breakfast, but drove away before she could be thanked.

The woman left a message on the receipt saying, "Thank you for your service." 

"Hope she sees this because we do thank her and all the other supporters," the lieutenant said on the department's Facebook page.

According to the receipt, the nice woman's first name is Kellie.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

