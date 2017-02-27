Judges sides with transgender students over bathroom access - CBS46 News

Judges sides with transgender students over bathroom access

Posted: Updated:
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A federal judge has ruled that three transgender students at a Pennsylvania high school can use bathrooms that correspond to their stated gender identities while their lawsuit challenging the school district's policy continues.

The judge said Monday in issuing a preliminary injunction that the students are reasonably likely to win the case on equal protection grounds.

Two students born anatomically male who now identify as female and one born anatomically female who identifies as male sued in October.

U.S. District Judge Mark Hornak says the Pine-Richland School District hasn't demonstrated its policy advances an important governmental interest, nor is there evidence that personal privacy is being threatened.

Last week, the Trump administration ended federal protection for transgender students that allowed them to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identities.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bounty hunters and fugitive shoot each other dead in Texas

    Bounty hunters and fugitive shoot each other dead in Texas

    (Source: CNN)(Source: CNN)

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

    More >

    Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership. 

    More >

  • 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

    2 shot in southwest Atlanta

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-06-01 02:54:26 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

    More >

    Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.

    More >

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
    •   