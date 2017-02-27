Candidates aim for congressional seat vacated by Tom Price

We are getting closer to the first votes in the upcoming special election for Georgia's sixth district congressional seat.

Republican Congressman Tom Price vacated that seat when he joined President Trump's administration as Heath and Human Services Secretary.

I met Courtney Kennedy and her two boys finishing up grocery shopping in Alpharetta. She's also shopping for a candidate who's selling security when it comes to healthcare.

"The pre-existing conditions, the ability that there's still coverage, I believe up to 26," said Kennedy.

She and more than 730,000 people live in the district that includes portions of Cobb, Fulton and DeKalb counties. President Trump barely won the district so newly-elected Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez was on CNN saying he believes his party has a shot.

"We have opportunities right here in Atlanta where I sit today, Congressional 6, which is Cobb County. We're going to take the fight there," said Perez on CNN's State of the Union.

Not so fast says Republican candidate, Trump insider and Dunwoody businessman Bruce Levell.

"I think they're dreaming and smoking," said Levell. "They're smoking their own whatever."

Among the 11 Republican candidates are a political activist, tech executive, two entrepreneurs, a process engineer, a CPA, a pilot and four business people.

Democratic candidates include a senior sales manager, doctor, college professor and chief marketing officer.

Jon Ossoff, a 30-year-old investigative film executive, has the backing of Georgia Congressmen Hank Johnson and John Lewis.

"We just have to work hard, there's tremendous grass roots enthusiasm for the campaign," said Ossoff.

His campaign has raised at least $1.5 million.

Two independent candidates include a property craftsperson and computer systems engineer Andre Pollard.

The tech professional jumped into the race angered about the temporary travel ban, and with only $5,000 raised he's not confident in his chances. When asked what he thought of his chances he said, "Very small."

The election is April 18. The winner has to get 50 percent of the vote plus one, or the top two candidates go to a run-off.

