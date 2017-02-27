Candidates aim for congressional seat vacated by Tom Price

Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a sight to see. People living around it knows that will bring in a lot more people to their area.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
A judge has ruled to continue the investigation of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident at Piedmont Park in early May.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of an inmate in their custody.More >
A police officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle in DeKalb County Tuesday.More >
Mark Harmon and his uncle searched Stone Mountain Tuesday for Harmon's dog. The 3-year-old sheltie went missing Monday night after a loud bang during the park's Memorial Day light and fireworks show.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
The identity of a man killed in a Memorial Day crash on I-75 has been released.More >
Investigators in Smyrna and around metro Atlanta are trying to apprehend suspects in what they believe is a mail theft ring, targeting homes and banks around metro Atlanta. Four people have been arrested since November, while six more remain at large.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat opened on Tuesday.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
