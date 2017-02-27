Morning fog, isolated showers in Atlanta Tuesday

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday in Atlanta with morning fog and a chance of isolated showers.

Will it rain?

Isolated showers possible

What you need to know

Most of the day will be dry in metro Atlanta, however, there is a chance of a few isolated showers, particularly in the morning and early afternoon. The chance of rain and storms will increase ahead of a cold front on Wednesday.

Plan your day

8 AM

Fog and isolated shower possible. 49°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. 66°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. 74°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 73°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 70°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 65°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

6:34 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Isolated shower Tuesday with more rain and storms Wednesday.

Weather in YOUR area

