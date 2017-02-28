Georgia senators move forward with pot decriminalization bill

The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
Atlanta Police officers returned to the neighborhood where they found a naked woman shot and killed on May 31, 2016.More >
New statistics in a report reveal shortages and a strain on metro Atlanta's child welfare system.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.More >
New statistics in a report reveal shortages and a strain on metro Atlanta's child welfare system.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
A judge has ruled to continue the investigation of DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann following an incident at Piedmont Park in early May.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of an inmate in their custody.More >
A police officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle in DeKalb County Tuesday.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A new Publix grocery store is opening in an area that hasn't had a grocery store in decades, and it's all part of a huge revitalization project for the neighborhood.More >
Authorities said Wednesday two bounty hunters and the fugitive from Minnesota they were tracking shot each other dead in a hail of bullets that sent customers and employees fleeing for cover at a Texas car dealership.More >
Anthem BlueCross BlueShield is changing its emergency room policy. A spokesperson for the health insurance company said patients with the common cold, allergy symptoms or athletes foot will not be covered and will have to pay the medical costs.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw from the Paris climate accord, CBS News White House Correspondent Major Garrett confirms.More >
Early voting for the District 6 runoff race to fill Georgia's empty House seat opened on Tuesday.More >
More than 100 patients have registered to use medical marijuana in Georgia this month under the state's expanded law.More >
A Democratic state representative has entered the 2018 Georgia governor's race.More >
Beginning in July, House Bill 280 will allow anyone who is properly licensed in the State of Georgia to carry a handgun in a concealed manner on property owned or leased by public colleges and universities, with some exceptions.More >
The chief operating officer of the Federal Student Aid office resigned Tuesday after being directed by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to testify before the House oversight panel.More >
Immigration related arrests in the Atlanta field officer are up this year versus the same time in 2016.More >
Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old conservative commentator who gained celebrity status during the 2016 election season for her fiery monologues, has recently accepted a position with a super PAC that was instrumental in President Donald Trump’s election.More >
The Justice Department has appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee a federal investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >
Governor Nathan Deal will appoint a committee to investigate the indecency charges against DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann after his arrest.More >
