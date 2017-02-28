Developers break ground on Hard Rock Hotel near Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City leaders joined developers for a ceremonial ground-breaking Tuesday for a new mixed-use development, including a Hard Rock Hotel, in the shadow of the soon-to-be-completed Mercedes-Benz stadium.

Early concept drawings of the $90 million project were released. Developer Frank Chen says those could change because they are still in the early permitting and soil remediation phase of site work.

"Such a huge project it could have some changes and maybe even the final building looking will be different from the renderings," Chen said.

The 200-room hotel will be located just southwest of the stadium at the intersection of Mitchell and Mangum Streets. Adjoining the hotel will be Castleberry Park, a development which includes a 130-unit apartment building. It will also feature more than 20,000 square feet of retail space along with a small park.

Mayor Kasim Reed says the project will provide some affordable housing.

"Thanks to a $4.2 million grant from the Westside TAD about 20 percent of the new apartments in the new Castleberry Park will be reserved for families and millennials earning 80 percent of the area median income."

The project will have a 400 parking space garage included. With that and more than 300 rooms CBS46 asked the city council representative of the area and a resident if their concerned about added traffic congestion.

"It's going to be alright they are going to have a parking deck here the hotel so i think that is going to absorb you know a lot of the parking," Atlanta City Council member Cleta Winslow said.

"We've got three MARTA stations very close to us, you can get around, you can get east to west north and south a lot of places in the city you can't do that," Resident Jim Schneider said.

They plan to have the hotel open in time for the Super Bowl in 2019.

