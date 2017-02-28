Combating Metro Atlanta's gang problem

Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire terrier puppies.More >
Two men have been arrested following a police chase that began with the theft of three Yorkshire terrier puppies.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
The Sandy Springs Police Department has released video of several people burglarizing a Juice Box.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Four people from metro Atlanta known to federal authorities as the “CherryFlavor group” now face federal charges for buying guns legally in Georgia and illegally reselling them to buyers around the world.More >
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.More >
Police say two men were shot in southwest Atlanta Wednesday night. The shooting occurred around 7:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of Nelms Drive SW.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of an inmate in their custody.More >
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the death of an inmate in their custody.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
A truck has overturned on Jimmy Carter Boulevard at the intersection with Lawrenceville Highway in Gwinnett County.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
The Gwinnett County math teacher and former wide receiver at the University of Georgia accused of having an improper relationship with a female student has posted bond.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
Gwinnett County Commissioner Tommy Hunter showed up to Wednesday's hearing with Dwight Thomas, his newly hired attorney. But Hunter did not testify and refused to answer any questions.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire & Emergency Services and Safe Kids Gwinnett teamed up to prevent water-related emergencies and released information on how to keep your children safe around the pool and beach this summer.More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
District 6 congressional seat candidates Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff are spending huge amounts of dollars on the race and CBS46 political consultant Bill Nigut says the election has gone from "obscene" to "super obscene".More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Gone are the days when police could feel relatively safe digging around the pockets of a person they're putting under arrest.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
Marietta City Council is expected to vote on a plan to add 10 new positions to the Marietta Police Department in the form of non-sworn officers, though the employees would carry out some duties currently handled by officers.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
A Cobb County government employee is facing forgery and theft charges after authorities said she cashed checks made out to the county and kept the cash.More >
The identity of a man killed in a Memorial Day crash on I-75 has been released.More >
The identity of a man killed in a Memorial Day crash on I-75 has been released.More >