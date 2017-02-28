Buckhead joins growing list of communities planning multi-use paths

The Buckhead area joins a growing list of areas looking to start their own version's of Atlanta's popular Beltline.

Officials there held a meeting Monday night to show off the area's master plan, Buckhead Redefined which they said includes not only the so-called Buckhead Loop Trail, but also projects aimed a cutting down on congestion.

The trail would provide east-west connectivity while improvements to the Piedmont Corridor (turn lanes!) are also said to be on the horizon with the plan.

A release sent about the Monday meeting said the area is also looking at a GA400 interchange at East Paces Ferry, as well as a diverging diamond interchange at Lenox Rd. at GA 400.

Finally, a park over GA 400 is named as a project that is being recommended for further study.

For more information about the master plan, check out the Buckhead Redefined website here.

